Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a mammoth score of 201 for 6 against Kings XI in a match of IPL-13. The innings revolved entirely around captain David Warner and his partner Johnny Bairstow. Of Englishman Bairstow on Khastaur. He hit a stormy 97 off just 55 balls, hitting 7 fours and 6 sixes. However, he was a little unlucky and fell to LBW off Ravi Bisnoi.

5th century partnership

Ravi Bishnoi tried to stop Hyderabad by dismissing both of them in the 16th over, although the team somehow managed to reach the 200 mark. The pair, who were aggressive from the start, added 100 runs in 10 overs and put their feet well on the wicket. Bairstow looked more aggressive. He completed his fifty by taking two runs off the third ball of the 10th over. This pair completed 100 runs on the last ball of the same over, this is the fifth century partnership between these two.

Stay like this

Warner completed his half-century off the second ball in the 14th over. Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul was in search of a wicket and so he handed the ball to leg-spinner Bishnoi. Bishnoi proved to be quite expensive in the first over but the youngster took the wicket of Warner on the first ball, with the 16th over. Hyderabad’s score at this time was 160 runs. Warner hit five fours and a six in his 40-ball innings. Bairstow was heading towards his century after Warner’s departure, but in the same over, Bishnoi dismissed Bairstow and denied him a century by three runs.