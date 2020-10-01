England and Wales Cricket Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has released a list of central unbanked players for the next one year which includes young batsmen Jack Crawley, Ollie Pope and Dom Sibley in the Test cricket contract for the first time. At the same time, Johnny Bairstow, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, got a setback and he was snatched by the ECB from him. He is now involved in limited over cricket contracts.

The ECB has contracted 12 players each for Tests and ODIs, four for incremental contracts and three for fast bowling. The ECB said that due to the financial crisis due to the corona virus, there is a discussion about salary and this will be given later.

Johnny Bairstow has been ruled out in the Test contract while Denley, who was included in the limited overs contract last year, has not been included this time. In addition, Dom Bess, Chris Jordan, David Malan and Jack Leach have been included in the incremental contract considering last year’s performance. Saqib Mehmood, Ollie Stone and Craig Overton have been included in the fast bowler contract.

Test contract: James Anderson, Joffra Archer, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jose Butler, Jacques Crowley, Sam Karan, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

Limited Over Contracts: Moeen Ali, Joffra Archer, Johnny Bairstow, Jose Butler, Tom Karan, Eoin Morgan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Increment contract: Dom Bess, Chris Jordan, David Malan and Jack Leach.

Fast bowling development contract: Saqib Mehmood, Craig Overton and Ollie Stone.