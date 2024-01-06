A couple of months ago, after the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destinyit had been rumored that John Williams, a famous composer recognized for his work on Star Wars and Steven Spielberg films, was planning his retirement. However, the musician has confirmed that this is not the case.

In a recent interview with The Times of the United Kingdom, Williams was questioned about the possibility of his retirement, something that many already expected considering that the composer is already 91 years old. Fortunately, The person responsible for Star Wars music is not ready to give up the baton yet. This is what he commented:

“I don't care much about big pronouncements, firm, finished statements surrounded by closed doors. If I made one without putting it into context, then I take it down. If a movie came along that I was really interested in, with a schedule I could deal with, then I wouldn't rule anything out. Everything is possible. Everything is before us. Only our limitations stop us.”

In this way, Williams makes it clear that he does not yet plan to abandon the world of composition, and At the moment he is just waiting for a project to catch his attention, which probably means he's waiting for Steven Spielberg to announce a new movie. Meanwhile, Williams is expected to join forces with Yo-Yo Ma, a Japanese cellist, for a series of concerts in Philadelphia and New York in February 2024.

Now we just have to wait to see what John Williams' next project will be.. On related topics, this is how the public reacted to the new Indiana Jones movie. Likewise, Adam Driver talks about his possible return to Star Wars.

Editor's Note:

John Williams is a fantastic composer. While it is true that his retirement is probably somewhat sad, he has given us decades and decades of great compositions that have marked the lives of many of us, so he has already left his mark, not only on the industry, but on all of us. .

Via: The Times