John Williams has seen a lot, but even he was in the finale of the sixteenth season of Help, my husband is handyman! Monday night confused. The presenter came to the rescue of 26-year-old Mark, who bought a house two years ago but still lived in a ruin. “You are under glass wool, man. This is just fucking unhealthy, you shouldn’t do this to yourself, right?”

#John #Williams #shock #husband #handyman #lives #kind #bum