The film ‘John Wick’ has achieved global success. The story of a retired hitman who returns to New York to take revenge on a gang of criminals that took away everything in his life, and with whom he had worked side by side in previous years, has been liked by millions around the world. The recently released fourth installment in theaters continues to accumulate followers, and its director, Chad Stahelski has revealed his desire to expand the franchise’s universe of characters in the same style as Marvel.

The filmmaker surprised everyone by revealing that his famous saga will include an anime inspired by the figures from the film. In addition, the development of an independent television series to another of his creations, ‘The Continental’, was confirmed. However, what worried fans is that the participation of Keanu Reeves, the iconic protagonist of the story, has not yet been confirmed.

When will the new ‘John Wick’ series premiere?

In a recent interview with ‘The Playlist’, Chad Stahelski He stated that the production company Lionsgate will be in charge of developing the new ‘John Wick’ series. “Lionsgate is having us develop the ‘John Wick’ TV series, so we thought we could explore the High Table a little bit in that,” the director revealed without yet knowing when the new show would premiere.

It is worth emphasizing that this series is independent of ‘The Continental’, which can be seen at any time on the ‘Prime Video’ platform. Likewise, many hope that it maintains a connection with the last issue of ‘John Wick’.

“Yes, I love Donnie (Yen), I love Rina (Sawayama), I love the Tracker (Shamier Anderson), and the TV series will give us a chance to expand the fun world we’ve created, and it doesn’t have to be specific of the John Wick character, you know what I mean?, so we can explore all those things,” said the director.

What will the ‘John Wick’ anime be like?

After revealing that ‘John Wick’ will have another television series, different from ‘The Continental’, the filmmaker Chad Stahelski confirmed that his film will have an anime version.

“We are very excited because we are doing that (the TV series) and a Japanese anime, because I love Japanese anime. So to create all the great stories that the anime could achieve better than us and the TV series to expand our world “We’ll still get our fix, you know what I mean? And we’ll still have all the fun,” he replied.

What did cause concern among fans is that the filmmaker has not yet confirmed Keanu Reeves’ participation in both projects.

