The sequel to John Wick: Chapter 4apparently, will be in the form of a television series. That is what a well-known Hollywood outlet reveals, and it features Keanu Reeves himself, who plays the character of the same name.

This show will feature new characters that will join the universe of this franchise. It continues with the idea of ​​a powerful international organization of assassins who have their own rules and who control the underworld.

Reeves is the executive producer of this sequel, whose plot takes place from the end of the aforementioned film. Its tentative name is John Wick: Under the High Tableand those who participate in this story seek to make a name for themselves among other murderers.

The High Table is ‘in a delicate position’and all because Wick killed several of its most powerful members. Yes, the last film was a real bloodbath.

Despite what happened at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4 Some of its unconditional characters continue ‘committed’ with the old world order. In addition to Keanu Reeves, director Chad Stahelski participates as executive producer.

Robert Levine, the co-creator of the series, will also be in charge of directing the pilot episode. The Old Man FX’s is responsible for writing the series for Lionsgate. But something quite important is missing.

Logline: John Wick has left the world of the High Table in a tenuous position and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order. The description of ‘John Wick: The… pic.twitter.com/GuiXTHzFzl — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 5, 2024

That’s what TV channel or video on demand service will be available on. John Wick: Under the High Table. Previously, the series of The Continentala spin-off that serves as a prequel to the films, was released on Peacock in 2023.

But that was only in the United States, and outside of this country it was distributed by Amazon Prime Video. So the same could happen again. By the way, the fifth film in the series is on the way and so is an anime based on it.

With details from Deadline. Apart from John Wick: Under the High Table We have more information about series in TierraGamer.