John Wick has become in recent years the action saga most loved by the public. Starring Keanu reevesBaba Yaga debuted in 2014 and features three films that became a box office success.

The fourth feature film was scheduled to shoot in 2021, simultaneously with the fifth installment. However, the pandemic caused by the coronavirus caused the production team to reschedule a new date.

Thanks to a report published by Collider, it is known that John Wick 4 will be filmed independently from June 2021 and in various cities around the world .

The first three films develop most of their plot in New York and the surroundings of the Continental Hotel, in John Wick 4, Reeves will visit important cities such as Berlin, Tokyo and Paris. According to the publication, pre-production would have already begun in the German city.

John Wick 4 Release Date

Lionsgate planned to release John Wick 4 on May 21, 2021, but this changed due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Now, the new release date is set for the May 27, 2022.

Cast of John Wick 4

The actors who have confirmed their participation in the fourth installment are Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane. Returning characters are believed to be The Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon), Tick Tock Man (Jason Mantzoukas), Sofia (Halle Berry), and Ares (Ruby Rose).