Actress Ana de Armas will be the star of a new film called Ballerina which takes place within the universe of the films John WickAlthough there hasn’t been much news since its announcement, the actress assures that the first trailer is very close to being revealed.

She said this during an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival. Here she was questioned about the news that the spin-off of John Wick had re-recordings. The actress said that these made very good additions to the film and that the trailer will be coming soon. She also said that she has already seen him and is very proud of him.

‘I’ve already seen it and it’s beautiful. I’m very proud of it. The movie is very exciting. It’s dangerous, it’s sexy, it’s very similar to the previous ones. I think people will really be very surprised.‘ said Ana de Armas. However, she did not give a possible date for the arrival of this advance.

Although of course we shouldn’t worry too much if it doesn’t come out as soon as the actress predicts. After all, the John Wick spin-off has its release date scheduled for June 6, 2025. There’s still time for us to get some sneak peeks of Ballerina before its release.

What will John Wick spin-off Ballerina be about?

Ballerina It will be a new story that takes place between the events of John Wick 3 and 4Here we will follow Rooney, played by Ana de Armas, a dancer trained by the same people who trained John. She sets out to seek revenge against her family’s killers.

She is joined by the characters of Winston and Charon, as well as will feature the presence of Keanu Reeves’ character. New cast members include actor Gabriel Byrne, who will play the main villain, and Norman Reedus, who will play an unknown role. Do you think it’s as good as the others?

