It seems that sifu It will not only be an experience limited to the world of videogames, but it will reach the cinema with a live-action adaptation or with a real performance by the screenwriter of john wick.

That is to say, that Derek Kolstad is involved in the project. All thanks to the fact that Story Kitchen, in partnership with Sloclap, acquired the respective rights to adapt the story of this title to the big screen. It could well be a success.

Especially because of how popular martial arts movies are. Kolstad not only adapts the script, but also participates in the production alongside Dmitri M. Johnson and Story Kitchen’s Jeff Ludwig.

Also participating in this aspect are Mike Goldberg, Dan Jevons and Timothy I. Stevenson. It is to be imagined that the adaptation of this game will have a level of action equal or similar to that of the movies of john wick because of who is involved.

The doubt generated by this announcement of a live-action movie of sifu with the John Wick screenwriter is whether he will narrate the game’s original story. It features a martial arts student who seeks to avenge his teacher who was murdered.

So far it sounds like something seen a thousand times; but every time the protagonist dies, he is reborn thanks to a magical talisman, but at an older age. So he must complete his mission before he finally dies.

Besides SIFU, what is the John Wick screenwriter working on?

The live-action film project of sifu by Derek Kolstad is just one of many that the screenwriter of john wick. He is currently in post-production on the fourth film of john wick and the television series The Continental.

Likewise, he is adapting the story of Splinter Cell in a Netflix exclusive series, which will possibly run for two seasons. Another of his projects is a sequel to the franchise nobody.

The sequel to nobody, which is supported by Universal Pictures, has Bob Odenkirk on board in the title role. Other of Kolstad’s projects related to video games are adaptations of the franchises of hit man Y Just Cause.

However, there is no fresh news about these initiatives. In addition to what was said before, Derek Kolstad is working on an adaptation of the hellsing for Amazon Prime Video.

Thanks to Deadline for the report. In addition to sifu We have more movie information at EarthGamer.