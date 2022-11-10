Lionsgate has just surprised with a new trailer for the fourth film of John Wick. Through social networks, this trailer was shown that presents us with a bit of the murderer’s new odyssey. Apparently a duel to the death will be what finally makes him leave this life from which he was so far away.

So far the details about the plot of john wick 4 they had been kept relatively secret. Now we know that to get out of his life as an assassin he will have to challenge an important figure to a duel to the death. However, it seems that the road will be quite complicated.

One of the most exciting additions to this film is actor Donnie Yen, known for his prowess in other action sagas. In addition we can see several scenes that are quite exciting. We’ll see if it reaches the level of its predecessors.

We recommend you: The John Wick saga could have its own video game with a big budget

john wick 4 will hit theaters on March 24, 2023 after suffering some delays caused by the pandemic. Here we will see Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne back, but also new faces. As is the case with Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgard, who will apparently be the main villain.

John Wick could make the leap to video games

The fourth movie John Wick It won’t be the only project we should get excited about. Since Lionsgate, his production house, stated his plans to create a triple A video game of the franchise. Although there is still no study linked to the project.

Source: Lionsgate

According to the CEO of the production company, they see a lot of potential in a killer video game. This derived from the success he has enjoyed with his tapes so far. We’ll see with the fourth movie if the franchise is still as strong. Hopefully so to further increase interest in an interactive adventure.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about movies and other topics.