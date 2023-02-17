John Wick: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Friday 17 February 2023, the film John Wick is aired on Italia 1, a 2014 film directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad, the first chapter of the series of the same name starring Keanu Reeves. But let’s see together all the information in detail, the plot, the cast and where to see it in streaming.

Plot

John Wick is a former assassin who has retired for about five years to live with his wife, who however dies of an incurable disease; as a last gift from the woman John receives a little dog, a few days after her funeral, to which he is very fond. One day, while he is refueling with his 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429, he is noticed by a Russian boy who wants to buy the car and receives a clear refusal from John. The same night the young man and his cronies sneak into John’s house, beat him brutally and steal his car after killing his dog.

John, having recovered, goes to his friend Aurelio, a car dealer to whom the Russian boy had turned in vain to make the car untraceable. There he discovers that Yosef Tarasov, the son of Viggo, the main boss of the city, attacked him. The latter, who knows John personally, to whom he owes his position, is aware, given the ability of the killer, that his son is doomed; after hitting his son with a couple of punches and explaining who John is, Viggo phones John and attempts to dissuade him from taking revenge, but John is adamant. Viggo therefore sends a dozen of his men to John’s house to kill him…

John Wick: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of John Wick, but what is the cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Keanu Reeves as Jonathan “John” Wick

Michael Nyqvist as Viggo Tarasov

Alfie AllenYosef Tarasov

Willem DafoeMarcus

Dean WintersAvi

Adrianne PalickiMs. Perkins

John LeguizamoAurelius

Daniel Bernhardt: Kirill

Bridget MoynahanHelen Wick

Ian McShaneWinston

Bridget ReganAddy

Lance ReddickCharon

Keith JardineKuzma

Thomas SadoskiJimmy

David Patrick KellyCharlie

Omer Barnea: Gregori

Toby Leonard MooreVictor

Clarke Peters: Harry

Kevin NashFrancis

Scott Tixier: violinist

Randall Duk Kim: Doctor at the Continental

Trailer

Now let’s see the trailer of the film John Wick aired this evening on Italia 1.

Streaming and TV

Where to see John Wick on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – 17 February 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it