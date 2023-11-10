













‘We are making a Japanese anime, because I love anime. So creating great stories that anime can achieve better than us and a tv series to expand the world. We are excited and we are also having a lot of fun‘. Stahelski said about the anime John Wick.

From what he mentioned later, they are simply working on a kind of pilot to present to companies. We’ll see if anyone decides to take it and make the director’s dreams come true. Although with the popularity of the character, surely no one will hesitate to take advantage of it.

If in the end we have an anime John Wickwould not be his first spin-off on the small screen. After all this year the series premiered The Continental. In addition, they are already working on another that will seek to explore the universe of murderers, showing this culture in different parts of the world.. Do you like the saga to expand this way?

What other projects are you working on with John Wick?

They are currently working on a new film that will not star Keanu Reeves but takes place in the same universe. This will be called Ballerina and will star the actress Ana de Armas. We already saw that he has the capacity of an action star thanks to his participation in 007: No Time to Die.

There are also plans to create a triple A game based on John Wick. So far they have not announced the study that will do it. However, Lionsgate, the film’s production company, said it was looking for the right one to create an interactive experience. Do you think they can transfer the emotion of movies to a game?

