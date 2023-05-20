The saga of John Wick has totaled to date cash for over one billion dollars: thanks to the great success of the fourth chapter, the best ever at the box office, which raised 425.8 million dollars.

To these numbers must be added the receipts of the first three episodes: Approximately $86 million for the original John Wick, $171.5 million for John Wick: Chapter 2, and $327.7 million for John Wick 3: Parabellum. Adding John Wick 4, it comes to 1,011 million dollars.

Last November Lionsgate said it was thinking about a triple-A game based on John Wick, and indeed it is strange that so far the franchise has been exploited so little in the videogame fieldgiven the way its spectacular action sequences lend themselves to the medium.

“This milestone is testament to the incredible work of Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, as well as Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who have set themselves a determined goal to do better with each new film in the franchise,” said the Lionsgate president, Joe Drake, to the microphones of Deadline.

“We could not be more grateful to viewers around the world for enabling us to achieve this extraordinary result.”