Director Chad Stahelski, who is currently promoting his latest film John Wick: Chapter 4, wants to find a way to “push the color palette” in the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima movie.

Speaking to DiscussingFilmthe director was asked how he was planning to approach the adaptation of Sucker Punch’s samurai epic.

“Ghost of Tsushima is a really interesting story if you really dive into the tale of Jin Sakai and what the film is really about. And you tie him to these amazing visuals,” Stahelski replied.

Eurogamer’s Ghost of Tsushima video review.

“You can already tell from the John Wick films that I love color and I love composition. To really try and not only live up to but exceed what the game has done with its visuals is completely fascinating to me.”

He continued: “So that’s something we’re currently researching and working on. Like, how can you push the color palette? How can you bring that world to life in a very realistic and grounded way?”

Stahelski echoed this comment during a recent John Wick Q&A. The director was asked what he will bring to the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima adaptation, specifically in relation to his experiences of him working on John Wick.

“With every John Wick, we try to build the world a little bit bigger with the characters and set pieces and lighting,” he shared (via IGN).

“Just what we’ve learned over the past couple years with DI, digital intermediate – the coloring at the end [of production] – and what you can do with new technology and with new Alexa cameras, that’s kind of allowed us, hopefully, to take cinematography to the level that Ghost deserves.”

He went on: “You can see the purples and pinks, and we can push the color and highlights about as far as you can push in Chapter 4… So it was a big technological achievement to get the colors that we did in this and to get them to really stick, especially in the theaters you’re seeing them in.”

The upcoming Ghost of Tsushima film is just one of many projects currently in the works with Sony, with Stahelski confirming last year that this adaptation will have “a complete Japanese cast, in Japanese”.

He stated this may “scare the shit out of most people”, but said Sony is “on board with backing [him] on that”.