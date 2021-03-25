PlayStation 4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima is being turned into a movie with John Wick director Chad Stahelski on board as director.

The film will follow the story of game protagonist Jin Sakai, Deadline reported. Will it also let you watch in black and white?

“We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen,” PlayStation Productions boss Asad Qizilbash said. “We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.”

PlayStation Productions is also behind the upcoming Tom Holland-fronted Uncharted film, now coming to cinemas in 2022, and HBO’s The Last of Us TV series. Sony has said it has big plans to expand more of its video game franchises in the future.

That Ghost of Tsushima has been picked for a film adaptation should come as no surprise – it’s the PS4’s “fastest-selling original first-party game”. It recently passed the 6.5m sales mark, Deadline reported.

There’s no word on when exactly this big screen version of the game will debut, or who might play its title role. Stahelski is due to start filming John Wick 4 before getting back to Ghost of Tsushima.