Today it is well known that Sony is preparing several adaptations either for film or television, this with its great video game franchises such as Gran Turismo, God of War and even Horizon Zero Dawn. However, one of the most anticipated films is that of Ghost of Tsushimawhich will be led by Chad Stahelskydirector of John Wick 4.

This is what he told IGN In an interview:

As for Ghost of Tsushima, it’s on my list of things I’m dying to direct. We have a pretty good script, but we’re still working out some details because it’s a completely different game. Anyone who has played Ghost of Tsushima will notice how intricate its visual style is.

It is worth mentioning that the development of the film was announced in the year 2021this hand in hand with the creators of the franchise, Sucker Punch Studios, In addition to being financed by Sony. A specific release date has not been mentioned, but it is expected to arrive after the series that are contemplated for streaming platforms.

Via: IGN