It is not a surprise that nowadays several video games have the treatment of making their adaptation for film, that happened with sonic, Marioeven a tape of streets of rage. And speaking of the latter, Derek Kolstad ( creator of John wick), would be at the same time writing a story for what would be a film inspired by sifu.

Kolstad has confirmed that he is writing a live-action film adaptation of the martial arts-based game that has been released on platforms like PlayStation 5 And till Nintendo switches. Kolstad and the media company history kitchen are working with the developer and publisher of sifu, sloclapto carry out the project.

What Kolstad He’s heavily invested in stories that involve combat and action, it’s clear he’d be sought after to bring this game to life that went a bit under the radar for some reason. However, it could be that with the tape he manages to win over more fans and therefore, get him to be a second part of such a unique experience.

Is available in PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It is a bit strange news, but at the same time it has a certain degree of emotion. After all, it is a video game that needs to be more recognized in the world.