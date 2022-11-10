The movies of “John Wick”, starring Keanu Reeves, revived the fever for action movies. Not for nothing is its fourth and final installment the most anticipated by fans of chases, shooting, explosions and adrenaline.

There are many expectations and questions about the fate of ‘Baba Yaga’, but the recent trailer has raised even more uncertainty. Death has always lurked, but now it could catch up with him.

What is it about?

John Wick and Bowery King will face the Supreme Table, made up of the criminal leaders of the world. It is also anticipated that The Director will return to help them take down the institution and crown themselves as the new rulers of the underworld.

Who is who?

Keanu Reeves as John Wick

Donnie Yen as Caine

Bill Skarsgård as Marquis

Laurence Fishburne as ‘The Bowery King’

Lance Reddick as Charon

Scott Adkins as Killa

Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu

Ian McShane as Winston.

When it premieres?

The fourth installment of “John Wick” is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 24, 2023. It will also eventually reach the catalog of the HBO Max streaming platform.

It should be noted that the production suffered all kinds of delays due to the pandemic, script rewriting and the protagonist’s commitments to “The Matrix: resurrections”, but it will finally see the light of day.