Lionsgate released the latest trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4a film that features a stellar performance by Keanu Reeves and that will be released on March 24 in different movie theaters around the world.

Through the advance it can be seen that Keanu Reeves is still whole to perform all kinds of combat scenes against the High Table, plus we have better context of what will happen in John Wick: Chapter 4.

During the new video of this Lionsgate film, it is possible to appreciate the protagonist of the film facing Caine, a character played by actor Donnie Yen, as well as The Marquis de Gramont and The Harbinger.

On the other hand, the fourth installment of this series is the one with the largest number of stars that come to contribute something more than a simple performance or a scene with Keanue Reeves. We have:

Laurence Fishbourne

Hiroyuki Sanada

shamier anderson

lance reddick

Rina Sawayama

scott adkins

Clancy Brown

Natalia Tena

Marko Zaror

Ian McShane.

Where to watch the John Wick movies?

If you happen to not see any of the John Wick movies yet and want to catch up on a concept that has been around for several years now, the best place to do so is through several different mediums.

For example, the second installment in the series is only available through Netflix. The rest you would have to rent from a service like Apple TV, YouTube or Amazon Prime. Surely at this time there is no service as such in which everything is paying a monthly amount.

Also, if you are a fan, you can purchase the Blu-ray or DVD separately and thus preserve the movies in the best way.

What did you think of the trailer?