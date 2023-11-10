John Wick – Chapter 2: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Friday 10 November 2023, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, John Wick – Chapter 2 will be broadcast, a 2017 film directed by Chad Stahelski, written by Derek Kolstad and starring Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ian McShane, Ruby Rose and Common. It is the sequel to the 2014 film John Wick. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Having concluded his bloody revenge against the Russian mafia family of Tarasov, the legendary hitman John Wick goes to the workshop of Viggo’s brother, Abram, and takes back his car (which was stolen from him in the first film) but not before that he killed all of Abram’s hired servants. John, therefore, returned home, ready to enjoy his retirement in peace. Unfortunately this is not possible, because there is something that still ties him to his past in the world of crime: it is a “pledge”, a medallion with which every hitman, in exchange for a favor received from someone, can offer his services to the latter, imprinting a drop of his own blood inside and delivering it to him. Several years earlier, John had asked for the help of the D’Antonio Camorra family to carry out his last mission, the extermination of the Tarasovs’ rivals, with which he had won the right to retire from crime. And now it is Santino D’Antonio, a young boss on the rise, who asks him to pay off the pledge by taking up the role of the killer for a new mission. John refuses without even asking for the details of the assignment because he no longer wants to return to the world of crime, despite knowing that the pledge constitutes an obligation; as a result, Santino blows up his house.

Without a place to stay anymore, John returns to the Continental Hotel in New York, to leave his new dog in a safe place and talk to the manager, his old friend Winston who is also the keeper of the register of all the pawns: these , despite despising Santino, reminds him that he is obliged to honor his pledge and that he cannot even avoid it by killing those who claim the credit. If he wants to live in peace he has no alternative and therefore he will have to pay off the debt. John then goes to Santino to reluctantly accept the assignment: here he discovers that the boss asks him to murder his own sister, Gianna, because he wants to inherit her place at the “Gran Tavola”, the global underworld association that governs every What.

John Wick – Chapter 2: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of John Wick – Chapter 2, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Keanu Reeves: Jardani Jovanovich / Johnathan “John” Wick

Riccardo Scamarcio: Santino D’Antonio

Ian McShane: Winston

Ruby Rose: Ares

Common: Cassian

Claudia Gerini: Gianna D’Antonio

Lance Reddick: Charon

Laurence Fishburne: Bowery King

Tobias Segal: Earl

Chukwudi Iwuji: Akoni

John Leguizamo: Aurelio

Bridget MoynahanHelen Wick

Peter Stormare: Abram Tarasov

Thomas SadoskiJimmy

David Patrick Kelly: Charlie

Franco Nero: Julius

Peter Serafinowicz: Sommelier

Margaret Daly: Operator

Simone Spinazze: Cartographer

Luca Mosca: Angelo, Italian tailor

Youma Diakite: Lucia

Streaming and TV

Where to watch John Wick – Chapter 2 live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Friday 10 November 2023 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Sky Go and NOW platforms.