John Wick will soon have its own video game official, which appears to be a large-caliber triple A production, we do not yet know entrusted to whom but connected in some way to the John Wick 5 moviealso confirmed.

The confirmation of the existence of both projects comes from what was reported by Lionsgate, the company that produces the film series. During a recent financial conference, Lionsgate president Joe Drake discussed the future of the franchise, effectively confirming the existence of a new theatrical film and a video game.

“We’re now moving through this franchise, not just within the triple A video gamesbut also considering various spin-offs and television projects, growing this universe to have regular releases on the franchise,” Drake said during the financial meeting.

“What’s official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spin-off coming next year,” Drake added, “We have three other projects in development, including John Wick 5 and the television series, The Continental, which will be on stage soon.”

This is all we know at the moment, but the confirmation of the existence of a triple A game on John Wick has come from the president of Lionsgate, so we just have to wait for an announcement in this regard.