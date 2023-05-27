













John Wick 5 is a fact, they are still in talks for a video game

The production of john wick previously commented that he wants to keep a steady pace in his pitches, ranging from spin offs to video games. As a more immediate example we have Ballerina that will arrive in 2024.

“Ballerina is the first spin-off coming out next year. We are in development on three more, including the fifth installment, as well as The Continental, the television series that will be broadcast soon. So you can trust a regular John Wick cadence.” commented Joe Drake, president of Lionsgate.

While John Wick is in production plans, it looks like a video game could be in formal talks as well. It sounds like Lionsgate would like to make a big AAA John Wick game. The proposals existit remains to shuffle them and review the true possibilities.

Source: Lionsgate

Although nothing is a given, the offers are varied and probably some may be acceptable. It is exciting to wait for more information about it.

Where to see the John Wick saga?

2014 – The first installment is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The second movie: Blood pact is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The third installment: parabellum It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Claro Video.

The last and fourth installment of the saga premiered on March 24. in theaters.

