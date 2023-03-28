john wick 4 It is becoming one of the highest grossing movies of 2023 just days after its release. This made Lionsgate, its production house, begin to flirt with the possibility of a fifth installment of the franchise. But will Keanu Reeves return?

The statement was made by Joe Drake, president of Lionsgate, so it’s reliable information. Still, the executive hinted that it would all depend on whether actor Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski want to return. After all, they are the constant present throughout the saga.

According to Drake, both the director and the actor already consider the fourth as the murderer’s farewell. In addition to not wanting to make the audience feel cheated with a return after this goodbye. So perhaps a fifth installment with Reeves is not so simple.

We recommend you: They name Keanu Reeves to fungicide because it is very effective to kill

Given this, Joe Drake assured that they will take a break and then begin to think of ideas. If they think they have one that makes a great return for John Wick, then they could do it. Otherwise, they wouldn’t want to ruin the legacy of these films. The important thing is that the possibility remains open, for now. Have you seen the latest one yet?

What else is planned with John Wick?

The success of the John Wick movies not only led to the creation of sequels, but also some spin-offs. The first of them is a show called The Continental, which will take us deeper into the world of murderers and their rules. It does not yet have a release date, but it is expected by the end of 2023.

Source: Lionsgate

In 2024 a new movie called ballerinawhich happens within the same universe. This will star Ana de Armas, as one of the killer dancers we saw in the third part. Also, this tape will have Keanu Reeves back, albeit in a minor role. Which of these projects excites you the most?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.