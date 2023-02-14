Last year, during important film and entertainment conferences, the fourth film of john wickwhich will once again have its own Keanu reeves like the protagonist. And as the days go by, more information about the film emerges, that includes its duration, and it is said that it could be the longest film in the saga.

According to what the film media comment as Colliderthe film would last two hours and forty-nine minutes, this already includes the credits, and if possible, an extra scene.

Here is a comment from Keanu reeves Regarding the movie:

John Wick: Chapter 4 has the most action of any of the John Wick movies, which is saying a lot. And it’s over by a good margin. It’s a great show.

This is the official synopsis of the film:

John Wick, legendary retired assassin, is back in action fueled by an uncontrollable quest for revenge. Having to fight bloodthirsty killers on his tail, John will have to push his skills to the limit if he wants to make it out alive this time.

Remember that the film will be released next March 24th On cinemas.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: With each news that emerges from this saga, the more it catches my attention to see these deliveries. And it is that I must confess, that I have never seen them, I hope one day to find the entire collection in streaming.