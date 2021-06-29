Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as the ex-hitman in a new action cut, where he will have to get out of the criminal underworld of Berlin, Paris, Japan and New York. At least we can deduce that from the different leaks that have occurred throughout these mysterious weeks.

Now, just over 10 months away from hitting theaters, we have a very specific announcement. Lionsgate has posted a photo on their official Twitter account. With that, The company has confirmed the start of filming for the fourth installment of John Wick , a successful franchise that last saw the light of day in 2019.

John Wick 4 will begin the filming process. Photo: Twitter / @ Lionsgate

While it was understood that the aforementioned cities are within the filming route, the details of the plot remain a question mark, as does the entire cast. For now, Collider has reported that Ian McShane will return in the role of Winston, while Laurence Fishburne will return to play Bowery King.

They will be joined by Hiroyuki Sanada and martial arts legend Donnie Yen. Also, the main cast would be completed by British-Japanese pop star Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson and Bill Skarsgard.

On the other hand, it is known that, having co-directed the first installment with David Leitch before working alone for the second and third, Chad Stahelski will be in charge of directing this feature film,. However, the aforementioned medium informs that the screenwriter Derek Kolstad is not part of the project on this occasion. In that sense, the script will be in charge of Shay Hatten (Army of the dead) and Michael Finch (American Assassin).

When is John Wick 4 released?

Due to delays caused by the pandemic, the film is scheduled to premiere on May 27, 2022.