The fourth part of John Wick is one of the most anticipated of the entire saga directed by Chad stahelski. Recall that, in the previous installment, the protagonist was betrayed, so now he will seek revenge against his enemies.

Under this premise, the return of the murderer raises many expectations, especially since in the new production it will be accompanied by nothing less than Donnie yen, renowned actor and martial artist who was part of the iconic franchise of Ip man.

Donnie Yen in Ip Man

As mentioned by the online site Deadline, Yen will play an old friend of Wick. Also, this character “will share the same story as the protagonist and they will have many enemies in common.”

Although there is still no further information on Donnie’s role in John Wick 4, it is presumed that he will help the mercenary to eliminate his opponents.

The comments from netizens were immediate and many welcomed the incorporation of the actor in the popular action film.

John Wick 4 Release Date

Lionsgate planned to release John Wick 4 on May 21, 2021, but this changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the new release date is set for the May 27, 2022.

Cast of John Wick 4

The actors who have confirmed their participation in the fourth installment are: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane. Returning characters are believed to be The Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon), Tick Tock Man (Jason Mantzoukas), Sofia (Halle Berry), and Ares (Ruby Rose).