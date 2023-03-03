John Wick 4 shows itself again, this time with three clips who see the presence of Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen and Scott Adkinsas well as Bill Skarsgard: there is no doubt that the cast of this fourth chapter will be particularly rich and interesting.

A few days after the behind-the-scenes video on the stunts with Keanu Reeves, John Wick 4 reiterates its ambitions within a film saga that has been able to build a solid base of fans, introducing a very fascinating narrative universe.

After the events of John Wick 3: Parabellum, the character played by Keanu Reeves will have to face the Great Table in an attempt to overthrow a well-established system, which controls all assassins on commission and that so far no one has managed to defeat.

Thanks to the participation of actors such as Donnie Yen and Scott Adkins, the goal of John Wick 4 is undoubtedly to further raise the bar of action scenes, through spectacular choreography that these professionals will be able to bring to the screen on March 23rd .