During the last weeks it has been reported on recent additions to the cast of the expected fourth installment of John Wick. Along these lines, it has emerged that actor and martial artist Donnie Yen and pop star Rina Sawayama will join Keanu Reeves in the aforementioned film project.

Donnie Yen in Ip Man

However, they will not be the only ones who will accompany Reeves on the big screen. As reported by Deadline, Canadian actor Shamier Anderson has joined the cast of John wick 4. This news was confirmed by Anderson himself, who shared the article through a post on his official Instagram account. “In a moment everything can change”, reads the description of the aforementioned publication.

Shamier anderson

At the moment, there are still no more details about the plot of the film or other additions to its cast. Deadline has stated that this new Lionsgate project has a Chad stahelski as director, who will work on a script written by Shay Hatten with Michael Finch.

In addition, the aforementioned medium has communicated that the producers will be Basil Iwanky, Erica Lee and Stahelski. Also, Louise Rosner and Reeves himself will serve as executive producers.

On the other hand, it has been revealed that filming will begin during the second half of the year in France, Germany, and Japan.

Shamier Anderson’s film career

The 30-year-old Canadian actor is credited in various film productions such as Race, City of lies, Stowaway, Race, and many more. He has also been featured in streaming titles such as the Netflix original series Dear White people and Goliath, from Amazon Studios.