Chad Stahelskia former professional stuntman who has worked in the film world since 1991, brings us back to the side of Keanu Reeves once again who for the fourth time plays the role of the assassin seeking revenge, in John Wick 4, yet another episode of a saga born almost as a game but which has been able to carve out an important space in the hearts of fans of the action / thriller genre.

Written like a comic from the very first chapter, John Wick (which was always brought to the screen by Chad Stahelski) it doesn’t disappoint here eithershowing us as always a world below ours, hidden in plain sight, the one where the Great Table supervises and controls everything, even our lives from the shadow of anonymity.

Chapter 4

We left John seeking all-out warfare with the High Table, aided by Winston (Ian McShane) Director of the Continental in New York, reinstated after previous excommunication, since King of the Bowery (Laurence Fishburne) e Charon the Concierge of the Continental, Winston’s right shoulder. Not really an army but you work with what you have and if John can kill three people with a pencil, having friends like them behind him could dismantle a state.

The Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) obtained by the Grand Table the task of dismantling John’s network and putting an end to his revenge: to do so, he hires the most ruthless Chinese assassin Caine (Donnie Yen), a man who resembles John in all respects, except for the objective facial features. Unfortunately we can’t go any further about the plot to avoid spoiling twists and surprises that trust me, they won’t miss at all.

Friends and enemies

Joun Wick can’t miss carswhich are not only fast means of transport but real protagonists of a battle under the super suggestive scenery of the Arc de Triomphe: to protect John there will be a legendary Plymounta Cuda from 1971black as night and a Oldsmobile 442 from 1972an exceptional car in orange that stands out in the dark of the action transforming itself into an unrivaled “attack” car.

Bill Skarsgård paints an enemy of integrity, unstoppable and dramatically evil: the actor goes from the horror tints of IT to those of the “cartoon” enemy and he does it very well. Donnie Yen in the role of the blind assassin he is exceptional because not only he fully embodies the style of a fighter who exploits his problems to his advantage but he even manages to make us fall in love with him. Interesting is the choice of the name of Donnie Yen’s character, Caine (Cain in Italian) whose pronunciation in English sounds like the word Dog or Stick with which man is endowed as he is blind (do not be under any illusions, there is a sharp sword inside that stick).

That’s life

John Wick 4 is a full movieperfect in its essence and record-breaking direction that once again, Chad Stahelski excites and amazes us with intrepid visual effects and avant-garde directorial solutions like a very long sequence shot taken from above and scenes at the limit of credibility but which intersect in a kaleidoscope of adrenalinic action, with no holds barred. What amazes in this fourth chapter of the saga however it’s not just the action scenes that we have never appreciated as in this saga, perhaps more than usual, the richness of the scenes beyond mere combat strikes and surprises: profound dialogues between protagonists and enemies that shade a picture artfully dyed in the red of blood, with the yellows of the flames after the shot and the black of the night that hangs over everything and everyone.

John Wick 4 is the perfect action movie that we all wish we had in the cinema: a sequence of action scenes combined with wide-ranging moments, almost as if to make the viewer take a breath to continue the sprint of this mad race arm in arm with Death, yes with a capital letter because in fact she is a silent protagonist who we find in the dialogues of the characters, in the shadow of a gunshot or on the blade of a knife that strikes a jugular. John Wick is back and he’s done it his waythat of the undisputed King of action for 9 years now.