The movies of “john wick” are some of the most acclaimed of the last decade, thanks to Keanu Reeves’ starring role as the legendary hitman and his impressive action scenes. After the end of his trilogy, the fourth part is ready to see the light and expose the biggest battle for the protagonist.

If you are a fan of the franchise or want to know what it is about, here we share everything you need to know before its premiere in Peruvian theaters.

When does “John Wick 4” premiere in Peru?

Action movies revived, thanks to John Wick. Photo: composition LR/ Lionsgate

The fourth installment of “John Wick” took 4 years to see the light, but the fans did not lose their expectations or desire to see their latest story this Thursday, March 23, 2023 on the big screen.

In which theaters in Peru will “John Wick 4” be?

“john wick 4” can be seen in the main cinema chains in Peru, such as Cinemark, Cineplanet, Cinépolis, Cine Star and more. You just have to access their web pages and buy your tickets or do it at the box office of the establishment.

What is “John Wick 4” about?

John Wick, the legendary retired assassin, is back in action, fueled by an uncontrollable quest for revenge. Having to fight bloodthirsty assassins who are after him, he will have to push his skills to the limit if he wants to take down as many as he can.

“John Wick 4”: full cast

Keanu Reeves as Jonathan “John” Wick

as Jonathan “John” Wick Donnie Yen as Caine

Bill Skarsgård as the Marquis de Gramont

Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King

Ian McShane as Winston Scott

Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu

Lance Reddick as Charon

Scott Adkins as Killa

Clancy Brown as The Herald

Shamier Anderson as The Tracker.

“John Wick 4”: trailer