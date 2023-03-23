In the fourth part of “john wick“, Keanu Reeves returned as the legendary assassin driven by an uncontrollable quest for revenge against his former bosses. Not only will he meet new rivals, but also allies who will take the action and adrenaline to another level in the franchise.

The premiere of “John Wick 4” in theaters will take place on March 23 and all fans of the franchise are excited, but more than one wonders when and where they can see the tape via streaming.

Where to see “John Wick 4” ONLINE?

At the moment, there is no streaming platform that has confirmed the availability of “john wick 4” in its catalog. In the United States it is likely that it will arrive through Lionsgate +, while in Latin America it could be on HBO Max, since it already has its previous deliveries.

Regarding its release date, it is presumed that the tape will arrive after 60 days so that fans can enjoy it from the comfort of their homes with just one click. This, because the study will seek to make the highest profits at the box office.

“John Wick 4” endorsed by critics

The end of John Wick is inveitable. Photo: Lionsgate

On Rotten Tomatoes, the fourth and final part of “John Wick” with Keanu Reeves earned 94% approval from critics. This is the highest score of all deliveries to date.

Next, we share some of the appreciations of the most important international media.