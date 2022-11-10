The new comes from Lionsgate official trailer in Italian from John Wick: Chapter 4the new chapter of the film series starring Keanu Reeves which has gone from being a cult to a franchise of considerable importance.

John Wick 4 will hit theaters on March 24, 2023 and, based on what is also shown in this new trailer, it will bring with it another dose of extreme and over the top action, with the protagonist struggling with an absolutely unequal war against an overwhelming enemy, but it does not seem to disturb him anymore from time to time.

Keanu Reeves therefore returns to play the killer-hero alongside Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane. With a huge bounty on his head, Wick finds himself fighting against the organization of the Great Table in different places of the world, passing from New York to Paris, from Osaka to Berlin and carrying close action, fighting, chases and firefights from side to side.

Directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, based on the characters created by Derek Kolstad, John Wick: Chapter 4 is shaping up to be a size epic in several respects, given that the director himself defined it longer but also bigger and more demanding than the previous ones.

We recently learned that the prequel TV series The Continental will be available on Amazon Prime Video, while Lionsgate is thinking of a triple-A game based on the John Wick saga.