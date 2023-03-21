Last Friday, March 17, lance reddick He was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. The authorities point out that he died of natural causes, but it is still not known for sure what happened to the artist. He was best known for his role in John Wick like Charon, the concierge at the continental hotel where several hit men stayed. Due to his participation in the fourth film in the saga, Keanu Reeves revealed that the actor would have a tribute in this installment soon to be released in theaters around the world.

The message of Keanu Reeves and the director of “John Wick”

In a joint statement sent by the protagonist of John Wick and its director, Chad Stahelski, the artists mourned the death of the interpreter of Charon. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our loving friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was a consummate professional and a pleasure to work with,” the two wrote.

“Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, their children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. He will be greatly missed,” they added.

Lance Reddick in “John Wick.” Photo: “John Wick”

How was the career of Lance Reddick, actor of “John Wick”?

Yes ok lance reddick He is best remembered for the tapes of John Wick, has appeared in other productions such as “The wire”, an HBO series, and in Netflix’s “Resident evil”. He also voiced video game characters, such as in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West as Sylens.