Leone Film Group has revealed a new trailer for John Wick 4fourth chapter of the series dedicated to the hitman played by Keanu Reeves, which will arrive on March 23, 2023. The trailer, which you can see at the top of the news, shows some scenes and characters of this fourth chapter, where John Wick (Keanu Reeves) finds a away to defeat the Grand Table. But before he gains his freedom, Wick must face a new enemy who has powerful alliances around the world and has the means to turn old friends into new enemies.

Based on the characters created by Derek Kolstad, John Wick 4 is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and directed by Chad Stahelski. Produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, and with executive producers Keanu Reeves, Louise Rosner, David Leitch, Michael Paseornek, the film will star Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson , Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane.