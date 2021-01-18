Keanu Reeves is ready to return. Millions of people look forward to the premiere of John Wick 4, a film that has high expectations from the public and specialized critics. Baba Yaga will have a new installment that will continue the saga that began in 2014.

Despite the fact that the fourth film was scheduled to premiere on May 21, 2021, along with Matrix 4, the plans changed due to the distancing restrictions caused by the health emergency.

Thanks to Ian McShane, it became known that filming could be close to starting. The British actor confirmed that the return to production of John wick 4 will take place during 2021.

“With Keanu we sent each other some messages for the New Year and we said we expected to see each other this year. I know that they are writing the script and that they hope to do it this year. I know they announced that they are going to do them together (John Wick 4 and John Wick 5), but who knows. Studios advertise all kinds of things. Without a doubt, at some point this year we are going to make John Wick 4, “said the actor in an interview with Comicbook.

Joh Wick 4 is one of the most anticipated films of the next few years. Credits: Lionsgate / composition

John Wick 4 Release Date

Lionsgate planned to release John Wick 4 on May 21, 2021, but this changed due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Now, the new release date is set for the May 27, 2022.

Cast of John Wick 4

The actors who have confirmed their participation in the fourth installment are Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane . The characters who will return to the franchise are believed to be The Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon), Tick Tock Man (Jason Mantzoukas), Sofia (Halle Berry) and Ares (Ruby Rose).