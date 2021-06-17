Fans of John wick have received different news regarding the fourth installment of the franchise. In that sense, The additions of Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson and Rina Sawayama to the cast of the long-awaited film had already been revealed. Likewise, it is known that Bill skarsgard would be in talks with Lionsgate to join the cast.

Now, a new update has been reported. As shared by Deadline, the Japanese martial artist and actor Hiroyuki Sanada Has Been Confirmed As A New Cast Member On John wick 4. “Having admired Hiroyuki for a long time, both as an actor and as an action performer, I am delighted and honored to welcome him,” the director of the film, Chad Stahelski, told the aforementioned medium.

Although there are no more details about the character he will play, the specialized portal Collider slides the possibility that his role will be called Watanabe and would have a key role in the plot.

For now, it is known that Yen will play an old friend of Wick, with whom he would share similar origins. In fact, it is said that it would help him get rid of his adversaries. Likewise, it has transpired that filming will begin during the second half of the year in France, Germany and Japan.

Hiroyuki Sanada’s film career

According to Deadline, The Japanese-born actor has starred in more than 55 films, which include Netflix’s Army of the Dead and New Line’s Mortal Kombat. He is also known for playing Akihiko in Avengers: endgame.

As for his future projects, Sanada is included in the cast of Bullet train, a film starring Brad Pitt.

When is John Wick 4 released?

Due to delays caused by the pandemic, the feature film has a premiere scheduled for May 27, 2022.