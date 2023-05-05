A few months ago it officially arrived john wick 4 to theaters, a tape that has been considered the best of the saga due to its amount of action, special effects and history that becomes a little deeper. That itself has made Keanu Reeves fans wonder when he will appear in digital and physical formats.

Fortunately, lionsgate has listened to the fans, and it has been revealed that the digital and pay-per-view version will be released next may 23 on different distribution platforms. As for the 4k Blu Ray disc copies, they will be released on June 13ththis in different packages that include HDR version, DVD and even additional digital code.

The best thing is that not only will the film come on the discs, but there are also some extras that include short films and a kind of behind-the-scenes documentaries to learn how the tape was made. Sure, there will be interviews with the actors in the film, where Keanu Reeves has a lot to say about his career as the character.

For those who have not yet seen the tape, this is its synopsis:

The Marquis Vincent de Gramont intends to kill John Wick to consolidate his power in the High Order. However, John will try to anticipate his every move until he comes face to face with his worst enemy.

For now, we will have to wait a couple of months for the digital version.

Via: comingsoon

Editor’s note: The truth is, I haven’t been able to see a single movie in the saga, I think I’ll wait until they put it on a streaming service. I’m going to take a look at the first three on Prime Video.