He is 58 years old and over 40 being the darling of Hollywood. Keanu Reeves is one of the biggest actors in recent years, whose career has not only been forged based on successful franchises such as “Matrix” and John Wick, but has also shown an almost angelic image before the public. Without a doubt, he is a hero without a cape to millions; however, the other side of the coin hides a tragic story that probably many are unaware of.

Keanu Reeves: his hard past before stardom

Born on September 2, 1964, in Beirut, Lebanon, Keanu Reeves he is of Chinese-Hawaiian and European ancestry. Her parents met when they were almost 20 years old, however, they separated when our future star was young. According to the Insider portal, her father was a large part of the reason.

The aforementioned medium comments that the The man had problems with drugs: he not only consumed them, but also sold them. In this context, Keanu was a victim of abuse, at least until the subject was arrested for selling heroin at the Hilo airport in 1992.

After the divorce, the mother of reeves he moved his family to Sydney, Australia, and returned to the United States. It was in New York where the lady she met the director Paul Aaronwhom he married before settling in Toronto, Canada.

Most of his formative stage took place in the aforementioned country, where he attended various schools. One of them was high school Etobicoke School of the Arts, from which he was expelled some time later for being a troublemaker. It was later that he seriously thought about starting a hockey career, but an injury took him away from his dreams and brought him closer to what he would choose as his new vocation: acting.

Although he considered being an actor at the age of 17 or 18, her first job in the industry came at 9, when she was in a summer camp production. After high school, the star-in-the-making took a few acting classes at night, and her professional pinnacles arrived soon after.

"Constantine" is one of the most famous Keanu Reeves movies.

Stardom and covert suffering

For 1989, Keanu Reeves joined the comedy “Bill and Ted’s excellent adventure”which earned him recognition and opened doors to other acclaimed productions such as “My own private Idaho” and “Parenthood”which were low-budget, but recognized enough to allow him to jump into the mainstream world with speedwhich co-starred with Sandra Bullock.

In 1999, without a doubt, Reeves earned his space in Hollywood with the premiere of “Matrix”, the science fiction saga that was revived in 2021 with “Resurrections”. However, at the height of his fame, he had to endure great losses: his girlfriend and his daughter.

The artist met his girlfriend Jennifer Syme in 1998 and soon after they were expecting their first daughter, Ava Archer Syme-Reeves. However, the little girl was stillborn in December 1999. The tragedy, allegedly, led to the breakup of the couple. But the bitter moments did not end there: In 2001, Syme died in a car accident after attending a party thrown by Marilyn Manson in Los Angeles.

Keanu Reeves, the most beloved actor in Hollywood

After the sufferings lived, Keanu Reeves he became a low profile actor and participated in not so commercial films, until John Wick made him the focus of media attention again. Of course, not only his films have generated reactions among the press and the public, but also his altruistic actions.

The artist is known to be one of the most generous in the industry. Proof of this are the expensive watches he gave his team during the filming of “John Wick 4”, the large donations to charities and organizations, or the time he gave 70% of his salary to a foundation for research on the leukemia.

With all this and more, Keanu Reeves it has become synonymous with all that is good in the world.

