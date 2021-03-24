John Wick prepares to return to the big screen. With two more installments confirmed by Keanu Reeves himself, the story of the murderer suffers a significant decline by dispensing with the services of its creator, Derek Kolstad.

Kolstad is the one who wrote the first two films and in the third film, entitled Parabellun, he had the help of Shay Hatten, Chris Collins and Marc Abrams.

AND The screenwriter revealed in an interview with Collider that he did not choose to leave the series. : “No, it was not my decision. When you think about contractual matters, in the third I shared the credit with several people, and since they no longer need me to be there, they won’t count on me again ”.

However, Kolstad does not hold a grudge against anyone after his firing and admitted that he will continue to be in contact with John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

“I’m still friends with Chad and David Leitch. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m looking forward to seeing it. Seeing what the industry is and how things work, I think you have to be grateful for everything and wish the best for those who participate in the work. And yes, it’s personal, so I’m never going to speak ill of John Wick. I want this saga to survive and prosper ”, expressed the creative.

John Wick 4 is one of the most anticipated films of the next few years. Credits: Lionsgate / composition

Although Kolstad will no longer be working on the films starring Keanu Reeves, is busy with the live action of Hellsing for Amazon Studios and is the sole writer of Nobody, Bob Odenkirk’s upcoming action movie.