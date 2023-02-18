John Wick 4 was shown with a new behind the scenes videos dedicated to stunts present in the film, never so spectacular: he talked about it Keanu Reevesprotagonist of the film, saying that with this fourth chapter the saga has been taken to a new level.

In short, a few months after the last official Italian trailer of John Wick 4, it seems that this episode will engage the cast as never before, with Reeves in particular who had to undergo weeks of training in preparation for the fight scenes.

The director and the producers have seen fit to introduce new actors particularly skilled with action sequences, from Scott Adkins (almost unrecognizable with that make-up) to Donnie Yen, who will support this component of the film together with old and new characters for a showdown that promises to be exciting.

After the events of John Wick 3: Parabellum, the infallible hitman is in fact determined to destroy the Great Table, but clearly it will not be a simple undertaking and Wick will have to face an enormous amount of opponents ready to do anything to stop him.