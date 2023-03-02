John Wick 3 – Parabellum: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, 2 March 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2, John Wick 3 – Parabellum, a 2019 film directed by Chad Stahelski, is broadcast. The film, starring Keanu Reeves, is the sequel to the 2017 film John Wick – Chapter 2. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Ten minutes after the conclusion of the previous film, former hit man John Wick is a wanted man on the run in Manhattan. After the unauthorized killing of Santino D’Antonio, the lord of the Camorra as well as a new member of the Grand Table, in the Continental hotel in New York, John is declared “excommunicated” and a bounty of 14 million euros is placed on his head. dollars. On the run from would-be assassins, John makes his way to the New York Public Library, where he retrieves a crucifix and “marker” medallion from a secret page in a book, before confronting and killing Ernest, the first of many interested in collecting the bounty. Wick fights his way through numerous assassins who chase him to a cutler’s shop where John stabs them all to death. He then meets the Director, a woman who took him in when he was a little orphan in Belarus, his homeland. Although reluctant to help an “excommunicated” woman, she accepts the crucifix as a “ticket” for safe passage to Casablanca, Morocco, and brand Wick to indicate that her ticket has been used…

John Wick 3 – Parabellum: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of John Wick 3 – Parabellum, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Keanu ReevesJohn Wick

Laurence Fishburne Bowery King

Ian McShaneWinston

Lance ReddickCharon

Halle Berry: Sophia

Mark Dacascos: Zero

Asia Kate Dillon: The Judge

Anjelica Huston: Director

Saïd Taghmaoui: the Regent

Jason Mantzoukas – Tick Tock Man

Robin Lord Taylor: Administrator

Jerome FlynnBerrada

Randall Duk KimDoc

Roger YuanHuang

Tiger Hu Chen: Triad

Silvio Simac: The Muscle

Boban Marjanovic: Ernest

Streaming and TV

Where to see John Wick 3 – Parabellum on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 2 March 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform.