Until the Japanese GP, Lewis Hamilton has never managed to win any race in this championship for the first time in his career, also thanks to a Mercedes W13 below expectations. As if all this were not enough, the seven-time world champion is even down by 27 points on the new teammate George Russell, always on the eve of the United States Grand Prix. Objectively, few would have imagined such a negative season for the number 44, both in terms of results obtained and in the outcome of the direct confrontation with the former Williams compatriot, ahead of the much more experienced Hamilton in his first year at Brackley. Yet, regardless of who accomplishes the goal, there is moderate optimism in the air about the possibility of seeing Mercedes on the top step of the podium by the end of the year.

The former driver is also convinced of this John Watson, winner of 5 career GPs. The 76-year-old Northern Irishman, in F1 between the 70s and 80s, expressed this feeling in a long interview with planetf1.comalso commenting on the delicate moment that Hamilton is experiencing in the internal challenge with the 24-year-old teammate: “I think Mercedes, at some point, will win a Grand Prix – he has declared – I don’t know if it will be one or more races, but I feel that the team has the capacity. Within their structure, however, they are losing key people who are very difficult to replace. There are people who are growing within the company and who will be happy to have these opportunities. It is therefore a transitional phase for Mercedes. Furthermore, they opted for a particularly radical interpretation of the regulations: they were hit hard by porpoising and other issues. I therefore believe that Mercedes will win a race, even if God only knows if it will be more than one or if it will be Hamilton or Russell. I believe Lewis is fully aware that Russell is his biggest internal challenge after 2016 with Nico Rosberg“.

Limited to the internal challenge at Mercedes, Watson added further considerations on the crisis of results of the number 44: “The fact that cannot be denied is that Hamilton is five or six years older than in 2016 – he added – do you really want to go and play it all on the razor’s edge? Or does he still have enough skill and maturity to know how to win without risking? I believe Hamilton still has this ability, but has a problem with Russell. It’s the dynamics of a younger boy versus the most mature of pilots. This is what drives generations and generations. It is up to Lewis to raise the bar and, in my opinion, he has the skills and the possibilities to do so. If he were to be overwhelmed by RussellI would suspect it would be his end as a pilot. Perhaps he would like to roll the dice to see if there is a place for him at Ferrari or, very unlikely, at Red Bull. If he can see that Mercedes has something in store for 2023, that’s the motivation he’ll need, but if Russell becomes the Mercedes man, I don’t think Lewis would sit idle. George will improve as he integrates into the team. He is an ambitious young man, gifted with natural speed, who has a great future ahead of him, and if Mercedes solved his problems, he would give him a winning car ”.

The Hamilton-Russell challenge is not the first to occur in F1 history; one of these was experienced directly by Watson himself, who recalled other examples that occurred: “I had Alain Prost for one year – he added – and I realized how difficult it is when such a talent enters a team: when there are riders who have that level of performance and quality against a historic driver, it is difficult for the older driver to maintain his position within the team. One of the things that teams do is that they always respond to who is essentially the fastest. In the last minutes of Monaco qualifications 1988, for example. Prost recorded an incredible time, but Ayrton Senna he got back in the car and did almost a second less. Suddenly, the dynamic shifted from Prost to Senna. Every pilot is a human being, has emotions, is sensitive to such a thing, and Prost was devastated. So, once the race is over, you have to go ahead and think about what you can do on the next appointment. But if you are crushed by a young and promising teammate, this is definitely a sign for yourself ”.