pink flamingos, one of the most profane films in American cinema, was born in a neat notebook. The story of drag queen Divine (Harris Glen Milstead), who claims to be the most unpleasant person in the world, is told in tight blue ink calligraphy. The handwritten letters are perfectly arranged between the lines of the notebook, respecting the margins and with hardly any crossouts. This first script for a cult work perfectly reflects its author, John Waters, one of cinema’s greatest provocateurs. A man who usually dresses like a dandy and keeps a neatly trimmed mustache. This week, at the opening of the largest retrospective of his work, Waters warned the press: “Welcome to the dump of my memories.”

Laughter was heard in the galleries shortly after Pope of Trash (the Pope of Crap) will open its doors at the Academy of Motion Picture Museum, located in Los Angeles. The exhibition will be open to the public from this Sunday until August 4, 2024. It is the new big bet for an institution that is still seeking to make a name for itself within the local cultural offering. The center opened almost two years ago with a major exhibition of Hayao Miyazaki, the Japanese animation genius. This was followed by one about film noir made between 1898 and 1971. Now it is the turn of the director, and sometimes writer, who has outraged thousands.

The costumes from ‘A dirty Shame’, John Waters’ most recent film, are part of the exhibition. Charles White (Charles White, JWPictures/©Acad)

A room that recreates a church serves as an entrance to the world of Waters, born in Baltimore in 1946. The walls of the gallery are painted black. In them there are stained glass windows of the muses that have inspired the filmmaker’s work, characters who seek fame regardless of whether it comes from appearing in the events section of the newspapers. This mural includes Cinderella, the first film Waters saw in the cinema and which had a great influence on him. The introduction is a nod from the curators, Jenny He and Dara Jaffe, to the beginning of the filmmaker’s career. This began in 1964 with his first steps as a great provocateur, showing early short films of him in an Episcopal church in his city.

“I would love for my parents to be here because they always made me believe that I could do whatever I wanted, even though they were horrified by what I did. They thought: what could be better than this? It’s better than jail. Because if I didn’t have an outlet to use all my antisocial lunatics, who knows what would have happened,” Waters said during the inauguration.

Before the explosion of streaming, Hollywood had an obsession with auteurs whose vision was powerful enough to bring audiences to movie theaters. Pope of Trash shows that any trick is valid to reach that end. With the premiere of pink flamingos, Waters asked that paper bags be distributed to the spectators in case someone had to vomit. This ploy of hers caused many to flock to the Elgin, the only movie theater showing her in New York at midnight, to test her stomach.

That film was on display for a year due to the great demand of the public in search of strong emotions. The film’s trailer, another piece that is part of the exhibition, did not include a single scene from the film. Only opinions from viewers who had just seen it appeared. “It’s the most unpleasant thing I’ve ever seen in my life”, “Wonderful”, “It’s better than Shouts and Whispers [la película de 1972 de Ingmar Bergman]”, are some things that are said.

“With this exhibition it is clear that there is a sense of humor that never makes our enemies feel stupid. We make them feel intelligent even when they are not, we make them laugh and we can make them listen,” Waters said this Thursday in a conversation with the curators. But the exhibition also makes you dance, thanks to the creator’s musical obsessions. These are output on two tapes. The first is Hairspray (1988), featuring Blondie’s Debbie Harry, and later Cry-baby (1990), where the filmmaker gives one of the first leading roles to the television star named Johnny Depp.

In 1980, the director would use another tactic to satisfy his niche. For Polyester, his first studio film, Waters revived a technology used 20 years earlier. In 1960, the thriller Scent of Mystery (Spanish Vacation), starring Peter Lorre and Elizabeth Taylor, used something called Smell-O-Vision, a scent spray that accompanied the footage with the promise of offering a unique sensory experience to the viewer.

The exhibition recreates the trailer in which Divine lives in ‘Pink Flamingos’, the 1972 film by John Waters. Charles White (Charles White, JWPictures/©Acad)

Waters recovered that idea to make Odorama. Instead of offering the scent of Elizabeth Taylor’s perfume, as Jack Cardiff’s film did, Waters offered the smell of disgust thanks to a scratch-and-sniff carton that had to be brought close to the nostrils in eight scenes. “Smelling is believing,” was the phrase chosen by the filmmaker, whose olfactory menu offered farts, gasoline, the essence of a skunk, glue and the stench of stinky shoes.

Every good Simpsons connoisseur will have in mind the episode where Waters lends his voice to John, a homosexual who shows the family the value of living the life you want regardless of the opinions of others. This to Homer’s indignation. The director calls these brief appearances or supporting characters a form of “fame maintenance.” And he is not limited to successful titles. It has appeared in content as diverse as children’s Alvin and the Chipmunks, going by CSI and reaches horror classics like Chucky’s seed. The exhibition also dedicates space to Waters’ impact on American popular culture.

The Hollywood establishment long resisted the charms of the pontiff of filth. Waters did not enter the directors’ union until the 1990s, when he was endorsed by David Lynch and Claudia Weill, director of the classic indie Girlfriends (1978). That was a pat on the back for the great rebel of American cinema. A gesture that the author does not stop searching for. John Waters is hoping this exhibit can make things easier for him to finally have a star on the Walk of Fame. It would be the penultimate symbol for the king of trash.

