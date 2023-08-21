Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2023 – 18:13

Died this Saturday, 19, John Warnock, co-founder of Adobe, the company that created programs like Photoshop and Acrobat Reader. The announcement was made by Adobe, in a statement, and the cause of death of the 82-year-old computer scientist was not revealed.

Warnock co-founded Adobe in 1982, along with Charles Geschke, who died in 2021. The first product launched by the brand was Adobe PostScript, a technology that, at the time, boosted electronic publishing. He was chairman of Adobe for its first two years and served as CEO until 2000. He was also co-chairman of the board along with Geschke until 2017. Warnock has remained a member of the company’s board of directors ever since.

Prior to co-founding Adobe, he was Principal Scientist at the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center, a research center that had a major impact on personal computing, influencing Apple and Microsoft products in the 1980s. He also held senior positions at Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation , Computer Sciences Corporation, IBM and the University of Utah.

During his career, in recognition of his technical accomplishments, Warnock received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation from then-President Barack Obama, the Computer Entrepreneur Award from the IEEE Computer Society, the Medal of Achievement from the American Electronics Association, and the Marconi Award. for contributions to information and communications science.

“His vision and passion enabled Adobe to deliver game-changing innovations such as Illustrator, the ubiquitous PDF file format and Acrobat, Photoshop and Premiere Pro, defining the desktop era and unlocking creativity and opportunity for millions of people,” wrote the president and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen in an email sent to Adobe employees.

Shantanu added that Warnock “has been widely recognized as one of the greatest inventors of our generation, with a significant impact on the way we communicate in words, images and videos.”

John Warnock is survived by his wife Marva Warnock and their three children.