John van ‘t Schip is Ajax’s head coach until the end of the current season. Various media report this, including: Football International and the A.D Sunday night. The 59-year-old Van ‘t Schip is expected to lead his first training at the fallen top club on Monday. After the 5-2 defeat against PSV this Sunday, Ajax is in last place in the Eredivisie. Ajax was looking for a new trainer after saying goodbye to Maurice Steijn “by mutual agreement” last Monday.

Van ‘t Schip takes his permanent assistant Michel Valkanis to Amsterdam. The Greek Australian was previously Van ‘t Schip’s right-hand man at Melbourne City, PEC Zwolle and the Greece national team. It is expected that Hedwiges Maduro and Saïd Bakkati, who both worked as assistants under Steijn, will also remain part of the technical staff. Maduro has been in front of the group in the past two games, against Brighton in the Europa League and PSV in the Eredivisie, but he does not yet have the right credentials to be head coach for any longer.

Ajax had already reached an agreement with Van ‘t Schip about a technical policy position. He would start working as part of the ‘technical heart’ on November 1. But after a vacancy arose for the position of head coach, Ajax decided that it could make better use of the former player on the field at the moment.

