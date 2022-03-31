Al-Taawon is currently thirteenth in the league of Saudi Arabia, exactly one place above the relegation zone. There are still three teams under the new club of the Dutchman.
Van den Brom meets a compatriot in Saudi Arabia: Amsterdam-born Aschraf El Mahdioui, former player of Jong Ajax and ADO Den Haag, among others.
Van den Brom has been without a club since December. He was then fired from RC Genk. Previously, Van den Brom was manager of AGOVV, ADO Den Haag, Vitesse, Anderlecht, AZ, FC Utrecht and RC Genk.
