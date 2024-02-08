The video of this performance was blocked by John Travolta. The actor, in fact, refused to sign the release. But that is not all.

From the legendary scenes of “Pulp Fiction” to the ballet at the Ariston Theatre. The Sanremo Festival, this year too, could not fail to provide an unforgettable scene, for better or for worse. The beloved actor John Travoltain fact, was the protagonist of a performance that many will remember but which the person concerned “blocked” from spreading.

Fiorello, John Travolta, Amadeus dance

The Hollywood actor performed the 'Qua qua dance', The Qua Qua Dance, made famous in 1981 by Romina Power. The scene was totally managed by the usual Fiorello and Amadeus who, for the occasion, also wore some “nice” hats.

The video of this performance was blocked by the actor, who refused to sign the release for its diffusion. But it didn't end here. Like everything that happens inside and outside Sanremo, during the days of the Ligurian event, it can become a real case, not just a media one.

It would also have emerged that the shoes worn by John Travolta they were the subject of sponsorship by a brand. The president was present in the second row at the Festival, as reported by the journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli. Accusations of surreptitious advertising soon came, although the company involved denied any involvement in Travolta's decision to block the video.

John Travolta's The Qua Qua Dance

Fiorello commented on the episode during the late show following the second evening of Sanremo. The showman defined John Travolta's dance as one of the most terrifying gags in the history of television. Together with Amadeus they joked about how they “ruined the career of a great actor”, taking themselves less seriously and being self-deprecating.

Many have raised questions as to why the American actor agreed to perform while also considering the video being blocked. The answer seems to be linked to the financial compensation, estimated between 200 thousand and 500 thousand euros.

John Travolta would also have been critical of the artistic direction of the Festival, accusing the program of proposing a repetition of choreography from “Grease” and “Saturday Night Fever”. Her performance is also considered a wasted and mistreated opportunity, all with a really good icing on the cake: “Il Ballo del Qua Qua” in front of the glass by Fiorello, with the latter making fun of the whole situation. Certainly John Travolta, despite Fiorello's jokes, will remain a cinema icon with a more than intact reputation.

qua qua qua dance, Amadeus Fiorello and John Travolta

Well, we will never see those images again. The American actor did not sign the release that allows the dissemination of the video. It wasn't a great impression on the part of the Festival. Certainly, however, the images of the “Qua Qua Dance” will not be part of the collective memory for decades, like the films of the Hollywood actor.

But who made him do it? Quite banal, but it's always about them: money. In what appeared to be a mega commercialthe footwear company concerned denied everything in a note:

With reference to John Travolta's participation in the Sanremo Festival, U-Power specifies that the actor, as is known, has been a spokesperson for the company since the summer of 2023. Participation in the Sanremo Festival is the result of an agreement between Rai and the plaintiff of which U-Power is in no way a party to the proceedings. Regarding the contents of the performance, they are a matter of exclusive competence of the artistic direction of the Sanremo festival.

Lorella Cuccarini also managed to bypass the obligation of having to wave her hands to the rhythm of “La notte vola” on TV. But on the Ariston stage, alongside Amadeus and Fiorello, the actor was tempted by devil. “This is devil”, Fiorello had said to John Travolta, speaking of Amadeus. But the devil probably wasn't standing dancing in a hat.