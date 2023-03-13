John Travolta couldn’t contain the nostalgia onstage at the 95th Academy Awards as she shared a sweet tribute to her former partner Olivia Newton-John during the presentation of the In Memoriam.

“In this industry we have the rare luxury of doing what we love for a living and sometimes we get to do it with people we come to love and since tonight is a night of celebrating the work and accomplishments of our community over the past year it is fitting that we celebrate those we have lost who dedicated their lives to this craft, both in front of and behind the camerasTravolta noted.

“Through their contributions, each of these individuals left an individual mark, which shaped us and touched our hearts. In addition, they made us smile and became dear friends, to whom we will always remain devoted ”, he added, bathed in tears.

Both actors shared a long friendship dating back to when they met on the filming set of Grease (1978), the iconic film co-starring Travolta and Newton-John. The Australian singer passed away in August 2022, after a long fight against breast cancer.