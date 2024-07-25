John Travolta’s performance at the 2024 Sanremo Festival costs Rai a hefty fine. For the Commission for Services and Products of the Communications Regulatory Authority, it was a “very serious episode” of covert advertising and for this reason it approved a fine of €206,580.00, equal to twenty times the minimum fine, to Rai for “violation of the provisions relating to the correct reporting of advertising messages”.

Furthermore, the Authority, still in relation to the Sanremo Festival, also asks the public service for a “review of the technical specifications of the Televoting platform, with reference to the capacity to process higher flows of votes via SMS, in order to prevent similar future disruptions, communicating the actions undertaken to the Authority”.

As for the fine, it all started from a pair of white sneakers, with the dark logo in evidence, worn by the Pulp Fiction actor during the evening of the Sanremo festival. Blame the logo on the shoes. A detail framed by the cameras, even more so because the Hollywood star also dances on stage with Amadeus, hinting at the steps of his most famous films, before coming out and improvising a decidedly embarrassing quack dance. Enough to spark controversy at the time and file complaints, a few days after the ruling of the TAR that had confirmed the 175 thousand euro fine imposed by Agcom on Rai for the hidden promotion of Instagram at the 2023 festival.

“The violation ascertained – the Authority underlines today – concerns the hidden advertising of a well-known brand of shoes during the performance of John Travolta together with Amadeus, the host of the Festival. The Authority considered the episode to be extremely serious, as the display of the product occurred during the main Rai television program in terms of audience and during the performance of a guest of clear international fame, with significant prejudicial effects to the detriment of the viewers. In determining the sanction, the Authority took into account the reiteration of the conduct by Rai, already sanctioned for episodes of hidden advertising during the last edition of the Sanremo Festival”.

In front of the TV, during the performance, there were an average of 11.8 million viewers, equal to 60% of the share. At the time, in the hearing before the Supervisory Commission at the beginning of May, the CEO of Rai Roberto Sergio had said that, following the internal audit, it had been concluded that the performance had violated the agreements: “we have started an action at the civil court of Rome, against Divina Luna and U-Power, for breach of contract and violation of the obligations of correctness, for compensation for damages including reputational damages. Furthermore, the payment of the entire compensation for Travolta’s performance has been suspended”, Sergio had explained to the bicameral.