Sanremo, John Travolta annoyed while he was outside: the gesture noticed by few, which at first seemed to have gone unnoticed

The second episode of the famous Sanremo Festival was broadcast on Wednesday 7 February and on this occasion, as a special guest there was John Travolta. Everyone was waiting for nothing more than this moment, which however quickly divided social media users.

CREDIT: RAI

The internationally renowned actor was a guest in the second episode, on the Ariston stage. However, what happened during his interventionhas certainly not gone unnoticed, like for example the ballet with Fiorello and Amadeus, outside the stage.

The host of the program Long live Rai2, just for John Travolta he decided to do something different. He wanted to dance “The dance here here”a historic hit by Romina Power, which was supposed to be a moment of irony and lightheartedness for everyone.

CREDIT: RAI

However, social media users are divided and not everyone has it appreciated. This is because in these hours many are commenting on this sketch, as a moment of bad taste, which led the American star to be annoyed since.

John Travolta's gesture, which certainly did not go unnoticed

CREDIT: RAI

The gesture that is going viral is what the actor did before the dance started. Fiorello and Amadeus both wore a hat, which appeared to be a duck's face. It had to be a way to “get into character” since around them there were all figures dressed as ducks.

However, the moment they gave it to John Travolta, he got it first watchedthen shook him and as if annoyed, he thrown behind him. A gesture that at first, during the live broadcast, went unnoticed, but which then led to many criticisms.

CREDIT: RAI

In fact, Twitter users shared that moment and also commented on it. Many wrote that it was annoyed, but others said he may not have understood the sketch. In the end though, John Travolta chose to willingly lend oneself at this moment.